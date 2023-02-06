LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is truck country, with pickup trucks being the most popular vehicle in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the most popular vehicle in the state for 2023 is the Ford F-150, with 93,200 registered. The Chevrolet Silverado is second, with 88,931, followed by the GMC Sierra at 60,626 owners.

This marks a change in the order. In 2021, the last time a DFA study was conducted, the Silverado was the number one vehicle in Arkansas, followed by the F-150 and the Sierra in third.

While the list confirms pickups as the state’s most popular vehicle, another type climbing in numbers is arguably shocking.

“Unsurprisingly, this list certainly confirms Arkansas is a truck state,” DFA spokesman Scott Hardin said. “However, we are seeing continued growth in electric vehicles. Approximately 3,200 Arkansans currently drive a Tesla.”

Arkansas has 2.75 million registered vehicles, Hardin said.