TRUMANN, Ark. — Police in Trumann, Arkansas say five people caused nearly half a million in damages stripping metal off the roof of a local building. But it’s something they left behind that got them caught.

Those thefts occurred at Tru-Cab, Inc in Trumann, a family-owned business that manufactures kitchen cabinets and employs 70 workers.



“We make kitchen cabinets. We ship them all over, sell them to home improvement stores,” said plant manager Shawn Sullivan said.

They operate out a of huge building that still uses the original skylights to provide natural light for workers. These skylights with metal and copper flashing were apparently too big a draw for five local thieves.



“So at the peak of all those there’s raw wood showing up there, and that’s where the damage, where they were ripping this copper flashing that was up there,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says thefts and vandalism have been going for some time, but the latest round left nearly half a million dollars in damage.

Figuring out who the suspects were was fairly easy.

“They dropped their tools and their wallet. So, it was quite helpful to have a driver’s license and a Social Security card to try and track down who was doing the damage,” Sullivan said.

Police arrested five people from Trumann — James Williams, Jennie Hill, Jammy Rhodes, Charles Estes and Carl Holt — and charged them with commercial burglary and theft. Police said one arrest led to the others being taken into custody.

“It can turn into a lot of work and a lot of money to people, so we were just happy to get these people off the street,” Truman Police Chief Jon Redman said.

The five charged allegedly were selling the metal and copper to a scrap yard in the Jonesboro area.



All five have appeared in Poinsett County Court and been given bond.