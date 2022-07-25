JACKSON, Miss. — The first Mississippi Monkeypox has been reported, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The specimen was tested at the state’s Department of Health Public Laboratory. They are still working to identify people who have may encountered the patient.

The Mississippi Department of Health did not give the specific location of where the case was found in Mississippi.

According to the press release, there have been almost 3,000 nationally confirmed cases. Monkeypox can be transmitted with close skin-to-skin contact, the press release also said.

The MS Department of Health also wrote symptoms of the disease can include fever, headache, and muscle aches followed by a rash. The state’s department of health also said it has received a limited amount of vaccine doses.