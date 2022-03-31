MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three fire departments joined forces to battle a large brush fire in Wynne, Arkansas Wednesday.

The Wynne Fire Department responded to a fire in a wooded area off Country Road 376 around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found approximately two to three acres of fire in the woods and 45 acres of sage grass pasture burning.

Crews from Cherry Valley Fire and Vanndale Fire were contacted to assist with the fire along with the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

WFD released a video of the blaze on their Facebook page.

Brush fire in Wynne, Arkansas.

Smoke seen across Wynne’s main strip. (Photos provided by Wynne Fire Department)

WFD said due to high winds and the dry vegetation that was burning by the time the Forestry Commission arrived approximately 40 acres had burned.

The Forestry Commission assessed the fire and began to cut a fire line around the fire to quickly bring it under control.

No injuries have been reported.