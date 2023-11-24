BRIGHTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County family lost their home and pets in a house fire on Thanksgiving.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said in a Facebook post that the fire happened Thursday in the 1100 block of Akins Store Road in Brighton.

Jamie Phillips, who lives in the house, said she and her two children were able to get out, but two dogs did not survive. Her cat, Graham, was thought to have been killed in the fire as well but was found alive on Saturday.

“Me and my two-year-old were asleep upstairs in my room. My ten-year-old came upstairs and woke me up and said, ‘Mom…the house is on fire’ and I said, ‘What’,” Phillips said. “My hand was shaking so bad and I was carrying my two-year-old out and I kept falling down the hill with him trying to scoot back trying to get away from the house,” Phillips said. “My ten-year-old was right behind me.”

Two pets, a pit named Boston and a Shepherd named Alaska did not survive. They belonged to Phillips’ 18-year-old daughter who was not home during the time of the fire. However, her two cats did manage to escape.

“I was in shock. I was hoping my animals got out,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Phillips’ daughter. “I was glad my mom was able to get my brothers out. I was heartbroken.”

The Family says the fire started spontaneously, but a neighbor says she heard what sounded like explosions.

“Came outside and noticed the fire pouring out of the carport there across the street and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness what’s going on.’ Noticed the people, the residents, were walking down the driveway and walked across the street for safety,” said Kelly Forrest, the neighbor. “It’s forever changed their Thanksgiving and it’s sad for something like that to take place on such a special holiday.”

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. A Gofundme page has been set up for the family here.