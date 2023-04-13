LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Federal officials say more than $4 million in individual assistance has been approved for the victims of devastating Arkansas tornadoes.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said that 5,766 applications for individual assistance had been made in Arkansas as of April 13.

A federal disaster declaration was made for Cross, Lonoke and Pulaski counties after a series of tornadoes crossed the state on March 31, causing significant damage. FEMA has been providing disaster assistance to people in those areas to help with rebuilding, including money for temporary housing and uninsured property replacement.

Some people who applied to FEMA may have received a letter stating they are ineligible or no decision has been made on their receiving assistance. The agency advises that if someone receives this type of letter, they should read the entire letter to find out what else is needed.

Officials said letters stating no decision has been made often are due to one or several reasons: An insurance settlement that may be pending, multiple applications from the same address, property that does not need to be repaired or replaced, a missed home inspection appointment or a home that is unsafe to occupy.

Face-to-face meetings with FEMA specialists can occur at one of the three Disaster Recovery Centers in the state to clear up any questions. Arkansas has agency representatives at these sites to help with any missing paperwork, as does the Small Business Administration.

Cross County – Wynne: Ridgeview Church, 999 US Hwy 64 East, Wynne; Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m., Sunday: 1–7 p.m.

Pulaski County – Little Rock: West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Rd., Little Rock; Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Pulaski County – North Little Rock: North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock; Monday – Sunday, 7 a.m.–7 p.m.

Officials remind that FEMA payments are non-taxable and will not affect any other type of government assistance, such as Social Security, Medicare or SNAP.

For more information on applying for federal assistance for tornado damage recovery, head to FEMA.gov.