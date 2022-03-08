HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Twenty-five people have been charged in federal indictments as the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern Arkansas put increased pressure on crime in Helena-West Helena.

The U.S. Attorney’s office made the announcement Tuesday.

Twenty one of the indictments involve felons being in possession of firearms, including a man indicted by a grand jury March 20 in connection with a shooting during Helena-West Helena’s Christmas parade last year.

A former teacher is charged with crimes in connection to a minor, and two other defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess stolen bank funds.



United States Attorney Jonathan Ross said this is merely the beginning.



“These cases signify the presence of federal law enforcement in Helena-West Helena and the surrounding communities,” Ross said in the press release. “Local communities deserve to be free from the effects of violence, and we will swiftly and forcefully respond to make communities in our district safer. There will be more prosecutions to come, and criminals in the Delta should know that we will not tolerate their violence and disregard of the law.”



Federal authorities have said they will continue to work closely with local and state police agencies to combat the rise in violent crime.