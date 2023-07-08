MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas family is dealing with heartbreak after a mother is seriously injured and her daughter is stabbed to death all at the hands of a relative, police say.

The mother is fighting for her life at the hospital, as love loved ones are left to process this unexpected tragedy that occurred on July 7.

Police say an argument between Debra Trice and her son resulted in the 24-year-old reportedly stabbing her along with his own sister.

“I don’t even know where to start. If people don’t get the medication and the help that they need, and be in denial, this is what happens,” said Gary Trice, Debra’s brother. “She tried to get him off the daughter then he turned around and started stabbing the mom, actually, and she tried to run and slipped and fell in her own blood and he started stabbing her in the back.”

By the time it was over, Debra’s 22-year-old daughter Lameisha was dead, her son was placed under arrest, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Debra suffered from stab wounds to the head, neck, chest, and back. This comes weeks after she had stomach surgery, reports state.

“She woke up for a minute ask to see her daughter and they told her daughter was gone and she still wanted to see her,” Gary said.

Police officials have not formally identified the suspect, but WREG has learned he is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery. Gary also says his nephew has battled mental health over the years.

“I didn’t think he would because I’m like the brother that moved away and I was always a strong advocate, when I come around everybody tried to be different, like wasn’t anything going on, but you never know,” Gary said.

Debra is expected to continue her treatment in Little Rock and a GoFundMe has been set up to assist with medical and funeral expenses.