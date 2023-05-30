MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Aderrien Murry, the unarmed 11-year-old boy who was shot by an officer with the Indianola Mississippi Police Department, has filed a lawsuit against the city.

The suit will also be against the Indianola Police Chief, the police officer who shot him and other parties, according to the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore.

Aderrien’s family and attorney demand that the Chief and the officer who shot him be fired. They also want the bodycam video of the shooting to be released to the public.

11-year-old Aderrien Murry

Aderrien was shot in the chest by the officer last Saturday after he called 911 during a domestic dispute at the family home.

Moore and the family will hold a press conference today at 1:30 to discuss their lawsuit. WREG will update this story with more information.