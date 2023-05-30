MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Aderrien Murry, the unarmed 11-year-old boy who was shot by an officer with the Indianola Mississippi Police Department, has filed a lawsuit against the city.

The suit will also be against the Indianola Police Chief, the police officer who shot him and other parties, according to the family’s attorney, Carlos Moore.

Aderrien’s family and attorney demand that the Chief and the officer who shot him be fired. They also want the bodycam video of the shooting to be released to the public. 

This December 2022 photo provided by Nakala Murry of Indianola, Miss., shows her 11-year-old son Aderrien Murry, who was shot and wounded by an Indianola Police Department officer on Saturday, May 20, 2023, during a domestic disturbance call at the home of Murry’s family. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting. (Courtesy of Nakala Murry via AP)
11-year-old Aderrien Murry

Aderrien was shot in the chest by the officer last Saturday after he called 911 during a domestic dispute at the family home.  

Moore and the family will hold a press conference today at 1:30 to discuss their lawsuit. WREG will update this story with more information.