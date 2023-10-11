WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — More than a year after Family Dollar closed a West Memphis, Arkansas distribution center following a rat infestation, the company announced it will reopen the facility.

Family Dollar said Wednesday its remodeled, 850,000-square-foot distribution center will be up and running by fall 2024 with more than 300 jobs. The center will serve up to 1,000 stores in the region.

“This is more than a reopening, it’s a transformation,” said Mike Kindy, the company’s executive vice president and chief supply chain officer. “Our West Memphis facility will have a full interior demolition and wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling rebuild.”

In early 2022, 404 Family Dollar stores temporarily closed after an inspector with the Food and Drug Administration found more than 1,000 dead rodents at the West Memphis facility over a five-day span.

That led to the closure of the facility and the loss of more than 300 jobs in West Memphis, where the center had operated since 1994.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said Wednesday he was thrilled to see the company return to his city.

“This rebuild demonstrates the commitment Family Dollar is making here, including more jobs, best-in-class safety, and a closer connection with all of us. It will be a fantastic opportunity for families in West Memphis to earn a meaningful living right here in our city,” McClendon said in a news release.

The company says it plans to open dozens more Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas, where it employs about 2,300 associates.