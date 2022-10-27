NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody says her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.

Her older sister, Brooke McCarty, says her sister was perfectly healthy until Sunday evening when she was taken to the hospital by her father Brian Moody because Moody said she wasn’t feeling well.

“She apparently had a pulmonary embolism that was just too far advanced to stop it,” said McCarthy.

The family of Moody says the teen would have graduated this year from North Little Rock High School and that cheerleading was her entire world.

“I just wish more than anything that she would be here, and I just don’t really understand how it happened, or why it happened,” said McCarthy.

She adds that her sister was and still is a wonderful person with a bright future.

“She was absolutely the best human being I knew and I’m forever grateful for the 18 years that I got to be with her,” said McCarthy. “She was going to go to the University of Arkansas or Mississippi State. She had gotten scholarships, and she got invited into the honors program.”

The school, students, and loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil on Monday and held a balloon release on Tuesday.

Mr. Moody also says that community support has poured in far and wide, with some businesses making merchandise in memory of Moody. He says wants all the proceeds to go to developing more research towards pulmonary embolisms