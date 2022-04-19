BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — Stephanie Churchill was arrested and indicted for embezzlement after being accused of embezzling money while working as a Town Clerk in Hickory Flat, Mississippi.

She is being accused of embezzling funds from Hickory Flat’s Water and Sewage Department by not depositing the funds from water and sewage bills.

A demand letter of $104,256.92 was presented to Churchill during her arrest.

According to the press release, this lasted from October 2018 until February 2021.

Churchill is facing up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if she is convicted.

A $50,000 surety bond, designed to protect taxpayers from corruption, will cover Churchill’s employment as Hickory Flat’s Town Clerk.