MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former director of the Tunica County Airport was arrested on an embezzlement charge after state investigators say he used the airport’s credit card for personal expenses.

Eric Konpuka was arrested by state special agents in South Florida after he was indicted by a local grand jury, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday.

State auditors say Konupka allegedly used the airport credit card to withdraw cash from ATMs and buy food, auto supplies, energy drinks and cigarettes. He also allegedly used the card at restaurants and casinos around Tunica.

The state issued a demand letter showing Konupka owes $9,259 to Tunica County taxpayers. The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office will prosecute him and, if convicted, Konupka faces up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Konupka’s previous employment at the Tunica County Airport is covered by an insurance policy, White’s office said.