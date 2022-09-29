MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The U.S. Department of Justice has secured an agreement to resolve allegations that Evolve Bank & Trust engaged in lending discrimination in the pricing of its residential mortgage loans from at least 2014 through 2019, the department announced Thursday.

Evolve Bank, which is headquartered in Memphis, maintains mortgage lending offices and provides mortgage lending services in 15 states.

According to a complaint, the Justice Department claims that Evolve Bank violated the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, which prohibits financial institutions from discriminating on the basis of race, sex, or national origin in their mortgage lending services.

The complaint specifically alleged that Evolve Bank’s loan pricing practices caused Black, Hispanic, and female borrowers to pay more in the “discretionary pricing” components of home loans than white or male borrowers for “reasons unrelated to their creditworthiness”.

The Justice Department said it opened the investigation after the Board of Governors of the Federal

Reserve System referred the matter.

Under the department’s settlement, which is subject to the approval of the District Court, Evolve Bank will establish a settlement fund of $1.3 million to compensate affected borrowers. Evolve is also expected to pay a $50,000 civil penalty.

“This settlement provides some measure of justice to those wronged by Evolve Bank’s discriminatory acts,” said U.S. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz for the Western District of Tennessee. “I also hope it sends a strong message to banks and other lenders that the Department of Justice won’t stand for unlawful barriers in residential mortgage lending. It’s past time for these practices to stop.”

The Justice Department said Evolve Bank has taken steps to revise its policies and practices since it was notified of the investigation.

During the term of the proposed consent order, Evolve will maintain policies that reduce loan officer discretion, employ a fair lending officer who will work in close consultation with the bank’s leadership, and provide fair lending training to its personnel.

Lending discrimination can be reported by calling the Justice Department’s Housing Discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291 or online.