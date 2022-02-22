OSCEOLA, Ark. – Car manufacture Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. announced Tuesday that the company will bring their first U.S. facility to Arkansas, creating more than 800 jobs.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a manufacturing company that provides all-electric, zero-emission vehicles. Officials with the company announced they purchased a facility stretching nearly 580,000 square feet, that is expected to be completed within five years.

Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, backed the decision to bring the company to eastern Arkansas, saying that Osceola is a perfect location for the company to grow.

“We are confident that Osceola has the perfect business climate and local workforce to allow us to see growth and success in the region as the state’s first commercial electric vehicle manufacturer,” Oldridge said.

Company officials stated that the plant will be used to handle the final outfitting and shipment of its imported vehicles while simultaneously converting the plant into a full manufacturing operation.

City officials expressed their excitement on the news of the new facility including the mayor Sally Wilson and U.S. Steel vice president and chief communications officer John Ambler.

“With forward thinking enterprises such as EVT, Arkansas is becoming a center for advanced, sustainable manufacturing in the United States,” Ambler said. “We are pleased to be partnering with Envirotech Vehicles in producing a future that is best for all.”

According to their website, the company is recruiting for manufacturing, engineering and other professional positions.

For more information, head to EVTArkansas.com or EVTUSA.com.