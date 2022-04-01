YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – An eight-year-old boy, who was shot in the head while playing on his porch, was listed in stable condition on Thursday, March 31.

Dylan Johnson’s father, Ben Johnson, said his son was playing outside in his usual spot on Monday, March 28.

“He was playing on our back porch in Yazoo City, his safe place without a care in the world, and our house was hit with three random shots,” said Johnson.

One of those rounds struck Dylan in the head.

“He’s stable right now. He did have a critical, critical wound, and he’s making it through, and he’s keeping his head together, and he’s fighting.”

The tragic incident has Johnson calling for something to be done about the nationwide spike in gun violence.

“Too many people that don’t have sense that have weapons and that’s the problem in this country. It’s not all about us who know what to do, it’s the people who don’t know what to do and act out on it irresponsibly. So again, here we are. Same story, different city, different day, different year, another eight-year-old, and I just hope we find somebody for it,” said Johnson.

According to Yazoo City Detective Nolan Warrington, police are looking into potential suspects. Since the shooting, the family has received a lot of support from the community.

“It’s been pretty amazing. I’ve been having to tell people to stop. I don’t need another hamburger. They’re really doing a good job. They’re really coming forward, and we really appreciate it. We put our faith in this hospital, because we believe in them, and they’re showing that,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, violence has been on the rise in Yazoo City. Now that its impacted his family, he’s lost faith in the community.

“I’m not hopeful anymore we’re out. I can’t wait around anymore. Whatever we were trying to do in that community is not happening fast enough for us. I’ve done a lot of crying already, and now I think this is anger. I think where I’m at and me talking to you now is anger and not sadness. I’ve had a lot of that too but now I’m angry.”

Dylan is being treated at Children’s of Mississippi hospital in Jackson.