RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man is dead after debris flew through the windshield of his vehicle during a crash on Interstate 840 late Saturday night.

The crash happened Saturday night at mile marker 58 on Interstate 840. According to THP, a 1994 Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound when the transmission dropped from under the vehicle. Officials said the debris from the transmission parts ricocheted when it hit the roadway, went airborne and made contact with three different vehicles.

The THP reported the other three vehicles involved were traveling westbound on I-840 when they were struck by the transmission parts. Officials say when the parts hit the front bumper of an Infinity Q70, it caused the hood to come off, slam into the windshield and deploy the airbags.

The parts then made contact with a Toyota Corolla, piercing the vehicle’s front left tire. Both the Infiniti and Toyota were able to come to a stop on the right shoulder.

THP said the debris then went through a Nissan Rogue, striking 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins, of Smyrna, killing him.

According to THP, charges are pending against the driver of the 1994 Ford Mustang.

No additional information was immediately released.