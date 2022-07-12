LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The grand prize from the Arkansas Mega Millions now sits at a whopping $440M.
Buying the winning ticket is a fantasy for most, but what would you buy with your mega millions if that fantasy became a reality?
If you choose to take the lump sum payment, you will take home $247,800,000 after taxes. If you’re not quite sure, here are a couple of ways to splurge.
Looking to buy a new home with your newfound cash? According to Zillow.com, you could buy the top 50 most expensive homes in Arkansas.
If a new hot ride is your dream purchase, you could buy more than 4,900 Lexus ES 350 vehicles from Parker Lexus in Little Rock.
If you’re more of a truck person, you can buy more than 5,700 Ford F-150 vehicles from Crain Ford of Little Rock.
How about making a quick and easy meal? Well, you could buy at least 7 million 25-pound bags of white rice from Riceland in Stuttgart. If you have a sweet tooth, you could buy more than 90 million boxes of Oatmeal Creme Pies from McKee Foods in Gentry.
If you are in a giving mood, you could give every Arkansas resident $20 and still have $187,282,180 left to enjoy. If you want to spend your money out of the country on a friends trip, you could buy approximately 500,606 Southwest Airlines tickets to Cancun, Mexico.
The drawing for the Mega Millions is scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday.