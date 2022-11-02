ATLANTA (WATE) — East Tennessee’s international icon and philanthropist Dolly Parton will be honored in January at the 2023 Beloved Community Awards and Afterglow event at The King Center amidst the organization’s week-long celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Parton will be a recipient of the Christine King Farris Legacy of Service in Education Award during the ceremony in Atlanta on Jan. 14. The Beloved Community Awards is “one of the marquee events of The King Center’s week-long annual King holiday experience.”

“The awards recognize national and international individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in leadership, pursuit of social justice, and commitment to creating the Beloved Community in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mrs. Coretta Scott King,” The King Center states on its website regarding the awards event.

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, tweeted on Monday about Parton and the upcoming event, saying “With her commitment to service in education, @DollyParton is influencing generations to #BeLove.

“@TheKingCenter and I are excited to honor Ms. Parton at our 2023 #BelovedCommunityAwards. Join us virtually or in-person for #KHO2023 #MLKDay: thekingcenter.org”

Other recipients at The Beloved Community Awards will include Ariel Investments, Melanie Campbell, Reshma Saujani and Shane Claiborne. Award-winning actress, singer and Broadway star Stephanie Mills is expected to perform live in the Afterglow event.

The 2023 Beloved Community Awards will mark the third annual event and aims to honor individuals and organizations who are working to help create a more just, humane, peaceful and equitable society.

Tickets to the 2023 Beloved Community Awards and Afterglow range from $75 to $250.