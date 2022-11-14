TENNESSEE (WATE) — Country Music icon and legend Dolly Parton said she will do her best to do “good things” with $100 million granted her by the 2022 Bezos Award for Courage and Civility from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, posted a video on Twitter showing Parton receiving the award for $100 million.

“We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people,” his Twitter post said.

Parton received this award for all of her work in giving back to different communities, including her hometown in East Tennessee.

“I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money,” Parton posted on Twitter.

Parton joins other awardees, including Van Jones and Jose Andrès.

Philanthropist Parton is known for many scholarships and donations during her career. One of the many is Parton’s Imagination Library which provides a book each month to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families. The program has expanded around the world.

In addition to providing employment opportunities in Sevier County, Parton’s theme park, Dollywood, has worked to raise money for the Sevier County Food Ministries. The park also offers benefits for student employees including paying for tuition, fees and books.

The Country Music legend has worked to help her community since the 80s. She was also named the Friend of Education by the National Education Association.

No plans have been released yet as to what Parton plans to do with the $100 million.