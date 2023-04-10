MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available for ten Tennessee counties impacted by severe weather between March 31 and April 1, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced.

The department is accepting applications from individuals whose employment or self-employment was impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes.

Assistance is available in the following counties:

Cannon

Hardeman

Hardin

Haywood

Lewis

Macon

McNairy

Rutherford

Tipton

Wayne

Applications from individuals who live, work or travel through these counties must be submitted by May 10, 2023 and required documents must be mailed or faxed within 21 days the application is filed.

You can apply online at Jobs4TN.gov or call 1-877-813-0950 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. More information can be found here.