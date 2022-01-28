WALLS, Miss. — A solar farm is headed to Desoto County, according to Northern District Public Service Commissioner, Brandon Presley.

Presley tweeted Friday that he approved a $90-million facility in Walls, MS.

The solar farm will produce power to benefit Toyota’s Blue Springs facility. According to Presley, it will help the automaker meet their energy goal.

A public hearing was held Thursday night at the Desoto County Courthouse. Citizens were allowed to ask questions and voice their concerns about the project.

Wildflower Solar LLC petitioned the Public Service Commission to build a 100-megawatt facility on 550 acres near Walls in August 2021.