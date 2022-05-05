MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 5, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Pat Drive in reference to a 911 hang-up. During the 911 call, deputies heard the caller stating, “May I please get an officer to Pat Drive, I just killed somebody.”

Lashundra E. Varner

Once deputies arrived at the residence, they encountered a witness who advised authorities that 41-year-old Lashundra E. Varner was the person who made the call. According to deputies, they made contact with Varner and she denied making the statement during the call; however, deputies dialed the number that made the 911 call and Varner’s phone began to ring.

Authorities noticed that Varner had a slurred speech during questioning and seemed to be intoxicated. Varner was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was charged with False Communication with Intent to Cause an Emergency Response.