STONE COUNTY, Ark. – Stone County deputies said they, along with the Arkansas State Police, are conducting two separate death investigations.

According to Sheriff Lance Bonds, a total of four people in two different homes were found shot. He also noted that two people were found in each home less than one mile apart from each other.

In a social post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said the deaths are in the Ben area of Stone County.

#HappeningNow The Stone County Sheriffs Office is asking people in the Ben area to stay inside and lock their doors as they investigate two separate deaths. We’re on the way now and will have updates this morning on @KARK4News and @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/z8eel6V360 — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) April 22, 2022

Bonds is urging people to stay inside their homes and lock their doors as the investigation continues. Deputies also noted that there is not an active shooter at this time.

Bonds said that one victim is in their early 50’s and the other three victims are believed to be in their early 70’s.

Deputies said that the suspected shooter is still on the loose and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact deputies at 870-269-3825.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.