LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Data from the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Arkansas saw a slight decline in unemployment rate in January.

According to the agency, the state’s unemployment rate dropped from 3.3 percent in December 2021 to 3.2 percent in January 2022, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point.

Data shows that the state’s civilian labor force increased by 4,142, resulting in 5,126 Arkansans being employed and 984 fewer state residents being unemployed.

BLS program operations manager Susan Price explained the state’s employment rate from 2021, noting that the percentage was slightly higher than estimated.

“Based on the updated estimates, Arkansas’ unemployment rate began January 2021 at 4.9 percent and slowly decreased throughout the year to reach a low of 3.3 percent in December, slightly higher than originally estimated,” Price said.

The report said that nonfarm payroll jobs declined by 17,200 in January, bringing the total to 1,293,800. Agency officials reported that ten major industry sectors posted losses, mostly related to seasonal factors, with trade, transportation, and utilities having the largest drop.

Compared to January 2021, BLS officials said nonfarm payroll jobs in the state are up by 37,700. Out of the eight major industry sectors that reported gains, agency officials said jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose by 13,300.