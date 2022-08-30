MEMPHIS, Tenn.– While 180,000 Jackson, Mississippi residents are being told not to drink the water and a state of emergency was declared by Governor Tate Reeves, Jackson State’s football coach says they’re now operating in crisis mode.

As the crisis seems to worsen by the day, Jackson now lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets, and meet other critical needs.

“We will do everything we can to restore water pressure and get water going back to the people of Jackson,” Gov. Reeves said.

The city’s water treatment facility is to blame. It began failing Monday but the city had already been under a boil water notice since late July.

“The City of Jackson has not distributed any untreated raw water. That is inaccurate, but we do encourage our residents to continue to abide by the boil water notice that’s been in effect,” said Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson.

The city’s longstanding water system problems are also affecting life for hundreds of students at Jackson State University and its football program.

On Instagram, Head Coach Deion Sanders said, “Right now, we are trying to get these kids off campus. Right now, we’re operating in crisis mode.”

Back at City Hall, the mayor said he welcomes more state support to fix the problem.

“The residents of Jackson are worthy of this support. The residents of Jackson are worthy of a dependable, sustainable, and equitable system and that’s why we welcome this support,” Lumumba said.

For now, the National Guard is being called to help distribute water as crews work to get the water treatment plant back online and as the eyes of the nation are focused on Jackson.

“The White House is watching critically in terms of what is taking place here and we look to additional support from them,” Lumumba said.

People who live in Jackson are being told to conserve the water resources they do have and boil any water they use for three minutes.