MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge in Mississippi says he’s heard enough to make a key decision in a massive lawsuit against a former Oxford police officer.

Judge Glen Davidson has called off Thursday’s hearing in the civil case against former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne.

Kinne is being sued by the family of Dominique Clayton after pleading guilty to her murder.

Clayton’s family is seeking more than $10 million dollars in damages.

Most, if not all, of that money would go to Clayton’s four children, who suffered deep emotional scars and may need years of therapy following their mother’s death.

In his latest order, the judge says he will make his decision based in part on the family’s written testimony.

Kinne pleaded guilty to the capital murder of Clayton last July and was sentenced to life without parole.

Clayton’s body was found by her son on May 19, 2019. According to court testimony, Kinne shot her in the head with his police-issued firearm when he conducted a “welfare check” on her home earlier that morning.