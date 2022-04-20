NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Death row inmate Oscar Smith has selected his last meal before his scheduled execution Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Correction says on Thursday, Smith will be served a double bacon cheeseburger, deep dish apple pie and vanilla bean ice cream for his final meal.

Smith, 72, was convicted of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged wife, Judith Smith, and her two teenage sons, Jason and Chad Burnett, at their Nashville home on October 1, 1989. He has since maintained that he is innocent.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he would not intervene in the execution.

Smith is scheduled to die Thursday by lethal injection.