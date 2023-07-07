MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Houston man says his nephew stabbed his sister and mother inside the home they shared in West Helena, Arkansas, Friday morning.

Gary Trice said his niece, 22-year Lameisha Trice, was stabbed in the heart and did not survive her injuries. He said his sister, 53-year-old Debra Trice, was stabbed in the head, neck, chest, and back and is being treated at the Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

“She woke up for a minute and asked to see her daughter, and they told her that her daughter was gone, and she still wanted to see her,” said Trice.

Lameisha Trice

The Helena-West Helena Police Department has confirmed that a woman and her daughter were stabbed by a family member but have not identified the victim or said how they are related to the suspect.

Trice said his nephew had been treated for mental issues but didn’t know why he attacked his mother. He said his niece was killed trying to stop him.

“From what family members there are telling me, there was an altercation between him and his mother, and the daughter, my niece, intervened, and he turned around and stabbed her,” Trice said. “She tried to get him off the daughter, and then he turned around and stabbed the mom again. She tried to run and slipped and fell in her own blood, and he started stabbing her in the back.”

Debra and Lameisha Trice

Trice said his sister was recovering from stomach surgery when she was stabbed by her son.

Trice has set up a gofundme page to pay for his niece’s funeral and his sister’s mounting medical bills. He said his sister does not have medical insurance.

“I might have to bring her to Houston with me for continuous care,” said Trice. “I don’t even know where to start; I’m at a loss. I have seven kids myself. I’m financially trying to take care of my kids.”

Trice said he knew his nephew had problems but never thought he would hurt his family members.

“But, you know, you never know. People don’t get their medication and be in denial, and this is what happens,” he said.

Helena-West Helena Police said the man responsible for the stabbings was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

If you would like to contribute to the gofundme click right here.