WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — It has been almost 30 years since the bodies of three boys were found naked and hog-tied in West Memphis.

One of the men sent to prison for the crime will be back in court Thursday to clear his name. Damien Echols was just 18 years old when police charged him and two other teens, all known as the “West Memphis Three,” with the murders.

The group was convicted and locked up for 18 years before a judge threw out the case and released them under an “Alford Plea.” This meant that they were still guilty despite maintaining their innocence.

Echols and his legal team will urge a judge to let them test the evidence for DNA. The group has been calling for DNA testing for years as they try to prove that Echols, Jessie Misskelly and Jason Baldwin were not involved in the killings.

They say prosecutors have been throwing roadblocks.

While there are no cameras allowed in the courtroom, WREG will attend the hearing and keep you informed.

Check back for updates.