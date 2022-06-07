UPDATE 5:05 p.m.: The severe thunderstorm warning has since been canceled.

A moderate flood advisory has been issued for Craighead, Dyer, Lauderdale, Mississippi, and Tipton counties.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Day 2 of severe storms has arrived as The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Arkansas until 4 p.m.

The current affected counties are: Cross, Lee, Poinsett, and Saint Francis.

This can impact the following locations: Forrest City, Wynne, Marianna, Harrisburg, Parkin, Madison, Palestine, Village Creek State Park, Cherry Valley, Caldwell, Colt, Wheatley, Widener, Hickory Ridge, Moro, Haynes, Waldenburg, Garret Grove, Fair Oaks and Vanndale.

Arkansas residents should expect damaging winds up to 60 MPH.

The weather radar also indicated a hail threat of less than one inch.

