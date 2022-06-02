NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The bill known as “Dallas’ Law” was signed Wednesday by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

This law requires security guards at bars to receive CPR certification and de-escalation training. It also requires bouncers to receive background checks.

This law is a direct response to Dallas “DJ” Barrett’s death.

It is a change Tammy Barrett has been working towards for nine months since her son was killed.

“This will prevent other people from having to go through this ever again,” Tammy said

The 22-year-old died in August 2021 at the hands of security guards on the rooftop of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Broadway.

Officers were told Barrett started fighting with security, who then reportedly pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor.

“I never in a million years would expect my son to be killed by security guards,” Tammy said.

Surveillance video shows security guards and one other patron holding Barrett down and restraining him until he died of asphyxiation.

“There were four that were unlicensed, the other two were right there with them laying on top of my son, kicking at him, doing things that shouldn’t have been done for seven minutes,” Tammy said.

Now, this new law has requirements for both unarmed and armed security guards.

Both must complete four hours of general training, complete de-escalation techniques and hold a current certification from the American Red Cross to render CPR.

However, this new law has the hospitality industry concerned.It could lead to harsh penalties for establishments that violate the rules.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission released a statement in response, saying: “We think these common-sense regulations will save lives and protect everyone, including security staff and businesses.”

This law will go into effect on January 1, 2023.