MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges after a home burglary and sexual assault in Crockett County last month.

Arthur Ingram Jr. is charged with aggravated rape and aggravated burglary.

According to TBI, it happened at a home in Alamo, Tennessee on May 27. Agents began assisting the Alamo Police Department and the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office the same day.

Evidence was gathered and submitted to the Jackson Crime Laboratory. Within a week, a special agent forensic scientist was able to develop a DNA profile and enter it into the Combined DNA Index System database.

TBI said as the investigation continued, a DNA match was returned and led to Ingram’s arrest.

He is being held in the Crockett County Jail without bond.