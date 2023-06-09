CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police in Clarksdale are working to solve a homicide involving a 23-year-old man who was found dead on Thursday morning.

A tattered piece of crime scene tape on Garfield Street marks where Jeremiah Snow was found dead inside of a vehicle.

No one living around the murder scene wanted to talk about the violent crime consuming the community following 14 people being wounded last month in a “shooting spree”. An arrest has yet to be made in that incident.

Lekitha Hill, a member of Moms Demand Action, says violent crime is changing Clarksdale with every gunshot.

“Not only does it terrify people, but it makes people don’t want to live here. It makes people don’t want to come visit here,” Hill said.

Moms Demand Action works to raise awareness about gun violence and it’s a mission devoted to the memory of Hill’s 18-year-old son, Dayeveon, who was a Clarksdale High football player.

“He had just signed a scholarship to play ball and a week later he was murdered,” Hill said.

Hill believes in stronger gun laws, stiffer penalties for gun crimes, and wants the public to contact the police when they witness a crime.

“If we as the people in this community want a safer community then we all got to come together and help the police when the police are helping us,” Hill said.

More local, State, and Federal undercover officers are on the streets and it’s hoped a unique Intervention and Meditation program between victims and offenders will also lower crime.

Clarksdale’s Mayor Chuck Espy says he’s going a step further.

“In the last 90 days, there has been an uptick in gun violence throughout the entire mid-south. So, we’re collaborating and working with mayors to find out why this trend line is occurring,” Mayor Espy said.

Clarksdale Police are also investigating a shooting Thursday night that left one victim with a head wound.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects for several shootings and will keep callers anonymous. If you have any information you are asked to call 662-621-8152.