MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Covington, Tennessee are looking for a suspect in an aggravated domestic violence incident Sunday morning.

Detectives say they want to speak to Corey Brown regarding the investigation of an incident that happened in the early morning hours in the 1200 block of South College Street in Covington.

Police did not release details on exactly what happened, but said there was a heavy presence of law enforcement looking for a suspect who ran away when officers arrived. He was still on the run as of 9 a.m.

Covington Police did not make clear whether Brown was a suspect or person if interest in the case.

The suspect was last seen running near Douglas and Ash Street, police said. He was possibly armed with a handgun.

Covington Police said do not approach the suspect if you see him. Call Tipton County E911 Dispatch or CID at 901-475-1261.