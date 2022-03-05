Arkansas State Police say a central Arkansas couple and their adult daughter have been found dead and the daughter’s husband arrested.

State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda Turner of Hazen and 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn of Carlisle were found outside a home in Hazen by officers investigating a “shooting incident.”

The bodies were found Friday night and Munnerlyn’s husband, 50-year-old Michael Munnerlyn was later arrested in connection with the deaths.

Court records do not show charges have been filed against Michael Munnerlyn and jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.