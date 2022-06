The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 27 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 83.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 66.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 26, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Panola County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (16,406 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (169 total deaths)

— 17.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,168 (10,657 total cases)

— 15.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#49. Jackson County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (69,054 fully vaccinated)

— 7.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 322 (463 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,971 (37,299 total cases)

— 4.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#48. Winston County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.2% (8,650 fully vaccinated)

— 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 579 (104 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,284 (5,258 total cases)

— 8.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#47. Webster County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (4,681 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 722 (70 total deaths)

— 72.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,040 (3,395 total cases)

— 29.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#46. Pearl River County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.3% (26,813 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (275 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,548 (15,299 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#45. Franklin County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.4% (3,733 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 493 (38 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,100 (1,936 total cases)

— 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#44. Chickasaw County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (8,347 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 561 (96 total deaths)

— 33.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,965 (5,638 total cases)

— 21.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#43. Leake County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (11,149 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (120 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,386 (6,468 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#42. Yazoo County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.6% (14,716 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (107 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,201 (8,076 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#41. Scott County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (14,223 fully vaccinated)

— 2.7% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (119 total deaths)

— 1.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,492 (6,607 total cases)

— 13.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#40. Monroe County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.8% (17,893 fully vaccinated)

— 2.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 624 (220 total deaths)

— 48.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,317 (11,040 total cases)

— 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#39. Pike County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (20,003 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 481 (189 total deaths)

— 14.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,936 (9,797 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#38. Jasper County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (8,351 fully vaccinated)

— 1.9% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 458 (75 total deaths)

— 9.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,690 (5,028 total cases)

— 13.4% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#37. Washington County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (22,470 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (199 total deaths)

— 8.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,970 (10,525 total cases)

— 11.5% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#36. Lowndes County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (30,063 fully vaccinated)

— 1.3% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 406 (238 total deaths)

— 3.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,979 (17,566 total cases)

— 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#35. Oktibbeha County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (25,543 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (162 total deaths)

— 22.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,587 (11,200 total cases)

— 16.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#34. Rankin County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.6% (80,084 fully vaccinated)

— 0.8% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 315 (489 total deaths)

— 24.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,822 (36,988 total cases)

— 12.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#33. Covington County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (9,626 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 606 (113 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,243 (7,127 total cases)

— 41.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#32. Lauderdale County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (38,300 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (367 total deaths)

— 18.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,707 (19,055 total cases)

— 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#31. Coahoma County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (11,512 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 570 (126 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,488 (6,524 total cases)

— 8.9% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#30. Benton County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (4,300 fully vaccinated)

— 0.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 593 (49 total deaths)

— 41.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,630 (2,282 total cases)

— 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#29. Tunica County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.3% (5,035 fully vaccinated)

— 0.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (48 total deaths)

— 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,858 (2,587 total cases)

— 0.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#28. Grenada County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (10,975 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 631 (131 total deaths)

— 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,756 (5,554 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#27. Sunflower County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.5% (13,429 fully vaccinated)

— 2.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (125 total deaths)

— 18.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,047 (5,787 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#26. Newton County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.7% (11,289 fully vaccinated)

— 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 466 (98 total deaths)

— 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,123 (6,121 total cases)

— 7.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#25. Quitman County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (3,692 fully vaccinated)

— 4.6% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 456 (31 total deaths)

— 8.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,351 (1,586 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#24. Attala County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (9,909 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 622 (113 total deaths)

— 48.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,845 (5,424 total cases)

— 10.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#23. Copiah County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (15,296 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (121 total deaths)

— 2.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,289 (7,378 total cases)

— 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#22. Marshall County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (19,419 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (175 total deaths)

— 18.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,365 (10,011 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#21. DeSoto County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (101,716 fully vaccinated)

— 5.8% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 300 (554 total deaths)

— 28.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,495 (50,851 total cases)

— 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#20. Lafayette County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (29,815 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 331 (179 total deaths)

— 21.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,714 (15,511 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#19. Claiborne County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (4,967 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (46 total deaths)

— 22.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,088 (2,165 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#18. Adams County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.3% (16,964 fully vaccinated)

— 6.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (144 total deaths)

— 11.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,921 (7,342 total cases)

— 11.6% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#17. Noxubee County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.5% (5,786 fully vaccinated)

— 6.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 461 (48 total deaths)

— 10.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,255 (2,735 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#16. Lawrence County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (7,001 fully vaccinated)

— 6.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (56 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,794 (3,624 total cases)

— 6.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#15. Harrison County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.7% (115,998 fully vaccinated)

— 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (666 total deaths)

— 23.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,028 (54,159 total cases)

— 3.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#14. Montgomery County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (5,471 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 788 (77 total deaths)

— 88.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,414 (2,973 total cases)

— 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#13. Sharkey County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.2% (2,429 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 602 (26 total deaths)

— 43.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,125 (956 total cases)

— 18.3% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#12. Clarke County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (8,890 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 695 (108 total deaths)

— 65.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,379 (4,255 total cases)

— 1.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#11. Warren County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (26,271 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (202 total deaths)

— 6.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,814 (10,353 total cases)

— 15.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#10. Hinds County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (135,058 fully vaccinated)

— 12.1% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (791 total deaths)

— 18.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,956 (53,221 total cases)

— 15.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#9. Humphreys County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (4,781 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 570 (46 total deaths)

— 36.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,236 (2,035 total cases)

— 6.8% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#8. Bolivar County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.3% (18,149 fully vaccinated)

— 14.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 584 (179 total deaths)

— 39.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,652 (9,388 total cases)

— 13.2% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#7. Lamar County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (37,888 fully vaccinated)

— 15.0% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 253 (160 total deaths)

— 39.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,654 (17,517 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#6. Holmes County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.6% (10,303 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 611 (104 total deaths)

— 45.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,214 (4,459 total cases)

— 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#5. Leflore County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (17,637 fully vaccinated)

— 20.4% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 603 (170 total deaths)

— 43.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,072 (7,348 total cases)

— 3.7% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#4. Madison County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (67,933 fully vaccinated)

— 22.9% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 311 (330 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,031 (24,476 total cases)

— 14.9% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#3. Yalobusha County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.7% (7,959 fully vaccinated)

— 26.3% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (57 total deaths)

— 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,457 (4,172 total cases)

— 27.3% more cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#2. Wilkinson County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.9% (5,687 fully vaccinated)

— 26.7% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 533 (46 total deaths)

— 27.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,997 (1,812 total cases)

— 22.4% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi

#1. Jefferson County, MS

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 71.5% (4,995 fully vaccinated)

— 37.5% higher vaccination rate than Mississippi

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 529 (37 total deaths)

— 26.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Mississippi

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,660 (1,514 total cases)

— 20.0% less cases per 100k residents than Mississippi