MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The threat of severe weather may be moving out, but with residents still dealing with the aftermath from the recent ice storm, the pockets of heavy rain are problematic for some.

Early morning storms rolled through northeast Arkansas, and it damaged many things in its path in the small town of Sedgewick.

Today’s storm also ripped apart Gary Maxwell’s mobile home and possessions.

“My back lights got knocked out of my truck, my wife’s backdoor SUV glass was knocked out, my side-to-side windshield is blown out,” Maxwell said. “I mean it just came through here quick.”

In Memphis, intense rain showers led to localized flooding and ponding in hotspots across the city. While monitoring road conditions, there were also several clogged drains.

Dwayne Jones owns a construction company and says the storms can create a mound of problems.

“Sometimes homeowners rake their leaves into the ground, and sometimes they go there on their own,” Jones said, “and when we have a heavy downpour, our system just can’t hold it.”

Jones said between COVID-related issues and several rounds of severe weather, the construction industry keeps taking hits.

“We were trying to do a yard and dig up for some plumbing, and it’s pretty muddy,” he said. “It’s still going to take us a while to get back to normal because it takes quite a few days for the ground to dry out.”