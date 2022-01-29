GARLAND COUNTY, Ark – A community stands heartbroken after four people, including two children were killed in a house fire Friday.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m. just outside Hot Springs in Garland County.

Authorities said 29-year-old Kayle M. Arriaga, 31-year-old Kenneth V. Ingram and Arriaga’s two children, 2-year-old Mattie and 4-year-old Wesley Cummins were in the house at the time of the fire.

Cynthia Sangster said she got a call from her neighbor Shary Leake telling her of the smoke and wanting to try and help.

“I wanted to run in the house, I wanted to save them, I wanted to save them,” Sangster said through tears.

Leake said she was in the kitchen at the time and had just glanced out the window facing the home.

“I thought black smoke, that’s not good,” she recalled.

The two say they ran toward the home that was already fully engulfed. Both called 911.

“You could see smoke all around the windows,” Leake said. “The kitchen window was just like solid black smoke.”

Leake said she walked around the house calling to the family, hoping in some way she could help.

“Then I started to hear the glass starting to break and thought there is too much pressure here to do anything, but I kept calling out just in case,” she said.

No one answered.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Sangster said of Arriaga. “She was a very good woman, she was a great mother and that’s a loss for every single one of us here.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Friday evening, toys were scattered out front and black covered the walls, but Sangster pledged that the community won’t let the family’s legacy fade. “I don’t plan on ever forgetting them and I will never forget what I have seen today.”