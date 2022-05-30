NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new initiative by military veterans at Comcast aims to replace old flags outside customer’s homes. It’s called the Flag Replacement Program and it was started by Comcast employees.

Here’s how it works: When a Comcast employee out in the community happens to see a worn-out flag while on their daily routes, they contact the person or business who owns the property and offers to replace it for free.

In the month of May, Comcast has already replaced a dozen flags across its Southeast region.

Flags are replaced for homes, nonprofits and small business regardless if they are Comcast customers or not.

The old flags are then respectfully retired per military protocol. The efforts will continue throughout the southeast.

This program is led by employees who participate in Comcast’s Veterans Network Employee Resource Group known as “VetNet.” Members include Comcast employees who are military veterans, active participants in the Reserves, military family members and other supporters of the military community.