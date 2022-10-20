MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville teenager has been charged as an accessory after the fact in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi college student and injured another in Oxford.

Tristan Holland,18, was formally charged Thursday and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge, Oxford Police said. He had previously been awaiting extradition from Shelby County.

Another Collierville man, Seth Rokitka, 24, was charged Monday by Oxford Police on charges of manslaughter, aggravated DUI, duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death, and duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. He was given a bond of $1 million.

Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt.

Police identified one of the victims as Walker Fielder and the University of Mississippi confirmed the other victim hurt in the accident is Blanche Williamson of Raleigh, North Carolina. Fielder later died from his injuries, and Williamson was taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis in critical condition.

Fielder, 21, was laid to rest Wednesday according to his obituary. The victims and suspects were University of Mississippi students.

Police said Rokitka and Holland had no prior interactions with either victim prior to striking them with a truck. They are accused of leaving the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.