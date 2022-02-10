MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More electric vehicle charging stations will be coming to Tennessee roads, Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) said.

The state will receive more than $13 million this year and $88 million over five years to support the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and associated jobs along roads and highways, Cohen said.

It’s Tennessee’s share of the $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden in November.

Biden’s goal with the bill is to expand the U.S. network to 500,000 chargers from 100,000 currently, and grow electric vehicles sales to 50 percent of the automobile market by 2030.

Cohen, who said he was one of two Tennessee lawmakers who voted in favor of the package, noted Ford’s investment in manufacturing electric F-150 pickups and batteries at a new plant in West Tennessee.

A state intergovernmental report last month showed Tennessee has $62 billion in infrastructure needs.