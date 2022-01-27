MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Congressman responded Thursday to a decision by a school district in his state that banned a graphic novel about the Holocaust as inappropriate for middle schoolers.

The school board in McMinn County in Middle Tennessee voted unanimously this month to remove “Maus” from reading lists, The Washington Post and other outlets reported. The graphic novel, which depicts Nazis and Holocaust survivors as cats and mice, won a Pulitzer prize in 1992.

McMinn County board members cited an illustration in the book depicting nudity and some graphic themes in their vote, according to the Post.

That prompted a rebuke Thursday from Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat who is Jewish:

“The unanimous decision of the McMinn County School Board to ban the graphic novel Maus from its curriculum is another unfortunate and embarrassing example of close-mindedness. It’s also censorship and typical of a trend we’re seeing around the country of right-wing politicians attempting to shield themselves from the painful truths of history. It appears the subject matter of Maus is as concerning as its use of mild profanity and a single instance of nudity.

“We’re a century away from the Scopes Monkey Trial but, for the McMinn County School Board, it appears not much has changed since the neighboring county put the theory of evolution on trial,” Cohen said in a statement.

Thursday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Cohen, who established the Tennessee Holocaust Commission, released a statement marking the day.

“Every year, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps in 1945, the world remembers some of the darkest days in world history by vowing that ‘Never Again’ will we allow such inhumanity to occur,” Cohen said.