NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMA Fest returns to the heart of Music City. The County Music Association has announced the artist lineup for the biggest festival in country music.

After a two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of artists will grace multiple stages across downtown Nashville from June 9 through 12.

Expected to hit the stage nightly at the Nissan Stadium are country superstars such as Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and more. Click here for a full list of performers.

Country Music Association Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern says she’s excited to reunite country music fans back into the heart of Music City.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host County Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world,” said Trahern, “Now we’re only two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June.”

Those in attendance can expect some stellar talent to keep them grooving from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each day at the Chevy Riverfront Stage. Fans then make their way to Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. to hear some country artists take the mic.

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park will keep the audience rockin’ with daily performances from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. A can’t miss lineup of performances will then take place at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All outdoor daytime performances at Chevy Riverfront, Dr. Pepper Amp Stage, Chevy Vibes Stage and Maui Jim Reverb Stage are free and open to the public.

Courtesy of CMA

Tickets for the 49th CMA Fest can be found at this link.