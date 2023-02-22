CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police in Clarksdale, Mississippi have recovered more than $25,000 in stolen property and solved burglaries dating back to late 2022.

TVs, electronics, even window AC units were found in a home on Clarksdale’s west side. Police also recovered a large amount of new clothing stolen from a local department store.

“It was kind of shocking because this is a quiet neighborhood,” said Mary Gibbs, who lives just a few doors down from the house on Catalpa Street. “All I saw was a bunch of police down there and a big ole truck, and when I looked on Facebook, that’s when I seen they recovered a lot of stuff.”

A “lot of stuff” is an understatement. The stolen items were taken during numerous burglaries in the Oakhurst area of Clarksdale.

Detectives working to solve the burglaries went to the house with a search warrant and found the stolen property.

“We went into a couple of bedrooms and we was already looking for a couple of things that was stolen from houses in particular,” said Sgt. George Johnson, detective with the Clarksdale Police Department. “Once we went into the bedrooms we seen, basically, a store.”

Police have charged Antavious Payno with five counts of residential burglary and Dwight Cockerham and Jereece Seamster with receiving and possessing stolen property.

Antavious Payno, Dwight Cockerham and Jereece Seamster (Clarksdale Police photos)

Seamster is charged after police recovered brand new clothing with price tags and security sensors still attached believed to be stolen from a Citi Trends store.

Police are urging burglary victims to check the Clarkdale Police Department Facebook to see if they can identify their stolen property.

So far several people have been successfully reunited with their valuables.

All three suspects are out on bond.