MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 68-year-old man was shot in the chest, and a 58-year-old was arrested, police in Clarksdale, Mississippi said.

Police said they responded recently to a shooting in the 600 block of McKinley Street, although they did not specify the exact date.

They found T.J. Pam shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital.

Willie Carter was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Coahoma County Jail.

It was one of several shootings in Clarksdale over the weekend. Another woman was injured when someone shot up her house on Douglas Street, police said.