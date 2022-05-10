MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A principal at a school Helena-West Helena, Arkansas is being investigated after allegedly assaulting a student.

According to Helena-West Helena Police, a woman reported an incident on May 5 involving her 6-year-old daughter at Kipp Elementary school in West Helena.

The woman said her daughter told her that Principal Dancy Martin physically assaulted her on April 27.

Police say the child’s mother filed a police report after she contacted the school and reviewed video of the incident. She said she saw the principal grab her daughter by the arm and drag her down the hallway.

The case is currently being investigated by Arkansas State Police.