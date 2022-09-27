MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged sexual abuse scandal involving cheerleaders has spread to a Memphis-based athletic apparel company that sponsored cheer tournaments.

Attorneys for the defendants allege teenage athletes were physically, emotionally and sexually abused while Varsity Spirit, the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) and Bain Capital allowed it to happen. They filed a lawsuit in South Carolina earlier in September.

The lawsuit alleges Memphis-based Varsity Spirit was involved in a criminal conspiracy with the other entities while collecting profits.

The attorneys are scheduled to hold a press conference at the federal court in Memphis at 11 a.m. Central on Tuesday. It will be streamed live here.

Read more about this case here. This story will be updated.