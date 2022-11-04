FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall.

Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, battery in the second degree and criminal mischief in the first degree. Each offense is a Class D felony.

Ramsey was arrested on September 17 after he allegedly got out of his vehicle in a parking garage near Razorback Stadium, punched through the rear windshield of a Subaru that had cut in front of him, bit the owner’s nose and threatened to kill him.

According to court documents, just after 10 p.m. on September 17, an officer was dispatched to Gate 15 for “a disturbance that had previously occurred in the Stadium Drive Parking Garage (SDPG).” The responding officer found “two males with bloody faces” at the scene.

The officer spoke with both parties and a witness and determined that Ramsey was allegedly in the traffic lane of the structure, attempting to leave, when a Subaru “inched his way” in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, making contact with the front passenger’s side tire. Ramsey got out of his vehicle and allegedly “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the report.

The owner of the Subaru then got out and he stated that Ramsey “pulled him in close and started punching his body.” According to the report, Ramsey also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose.” The November 3 felony information filing states that the victim suffered “protracted disfigurment” from the incident.

Ramsey’s arraignment is scheduled for November 14 at 9 a.m