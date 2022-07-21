MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Board of Education has voted to revise a state board policy that prohibited weapons on school campuses.

The board voted to revise Rule 97.1 of the Mississippi State Board of Education Policy Manual. The policy, adopted in 1990, prohibited anyone other than “duly authorized law enforcement officials” from carrying a weapon on a school campus. The policy also required local school districts to create a policy regarding weapons.

During Thursday’s Mississippi Board of Education meeting, Mississippi Department of Education General Counsel Erin Meyer said the 1990 policy conflicts with a Mississippi state law.

House Bill 1083, which passed the House in 2018, allows people who have an “enhanced firearm license” to carry a weapon on public property.

The bill also states that any law “that has the effect of limiting the locations on public property” where a person may carry a weapon will have no effect.

Meyer and Orderly Schools Director Brian McGarity requested the approval of a temporary rule that would allow the 1990 policy be immediately revised to allow guns on campus. Meyer said the requested revision would bring the State Board policy in compliance with Mississippi state law.

Meyer said state law would supersede Mississippi State Board policy regardless.

State Board policy would still require Mississippi school districts to create regulations regarding weapons on campus.